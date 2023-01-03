A Spotsylvania man has been arrested after approaching a juvenile and making a sexual comment Dec. 31 in Aquia Harbour, authorities said.
The victim was walking in the 3600 block of Aquia Drive when she was approached by a stranger in a van.
"The subject made a sexually explicit comment to the juvenile. The juvenile was not injured during the incident and left the area to tell an adult," the Stafford County Sheriff's Office said in a release.
Deputies canvassed the area and the community provided helpful video evidence, the sheriff's office said. Detective N. D. Ridings continued the investigation throughout the holiday weekend.
As a result, Gregory Habron, 35, was arrested Monday for attempted indecent liberties with a child less than 15 years of age, the release said. He is a contracted package delivery driver in the area.
Habron was held at the Rappahannock Regional Jail without bond.
