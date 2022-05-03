An alleged FBI imposter is in jail without bond after a Sunday pursuit from North Stafford into Prince William County.
At 7:42 p.m. deputies responded to Stafford Market Place for a disturbance with a weapon after a crew preparing to do work in the parking lot approached a black Honda SUV to ask the driver to move the vehicle.
As a crew member approached the Honda, the driver flashed a badge and pointed a gun at him, the Stafford County Sheriff's Office said in a news release.
This prompted a 911 call and law enforcement response. As deputies approached the Honda in the parking lot, the driver accelerated away, initiating a pursuit, the release said.
Sgt. G.A. Haney, Deputy R.L. Hubbard and Deputy F.A. Martinez, with K-9 partner Mija, pursued the suspect onto Garrisonville Road to U.S. 1 and finally onto northbound Interstate 95. The deputies attempted to use a rolling road block, but were unsuccessful. Speeds reached a high of 88 mph as the suspect flashed an FBI badge from the window at deputies, the release said.
As the pursuit reached the 153 milemarker in Prince William County, Sgt. Haney was able to utilize the PIT maneuver, which forces a driver to abruptly turn the car sideways, and end the chase. The driver surrendered without incident and was taken into custody.
Nicholas Rudolph, 49, of no fixed address, was charged with impersonating a law enforcement officer, brandishing, obstruction, reckless driving and eluding, the release said.
A BB gun was recovered from his pocket and assorted fake FBI credentials were seized from the vehicle, according to the sheriff's office. Rudolph was held without bond at the Rappahannock Regional Jail.
The FBI was notified of the incident and suspect information.
