The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office is investigating racist, antisemitic and homophobic vandalism found at the South Riding shopping center this weekend.
The spray-painted words and symbols were being removed Sunday.
Among the messages was the symbol "1488," indicating "the perpetrator's endorsement of white supremacy and its beliefs," the Jewish Federation of Greater Washington said in a statement.
"As we experience an uptick in antisemitism and hate in popular culture, we encourage our community to continue to speak out to show that hate has no place here," the statement said. "Federation is working with our security team and the Loudoun County Sheriff's Office to address this incident and ensure that our local community is safe."
The sheriff's office called the vandalism "hateful, racist rhetoric."
"There is no place in society for this behavior," the news release said.
Detectives are working with school resource officers and the sheriff's office FBI Task Force member to review social media and other potential leads "to determine who is responsible for this vile act," the release said.
Investigators would like to speak to anyone with information about the vandalism. Call Detective Fornwalt at 703-777-1021.
