The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office received several reports Thursday of white supremacy propaganda flyers found in the driveways of several homes on Sagle Road in Purcellville, Hamilton Station Road in Hamilton, and Waterford Creek Circle in Waterford.
All the flyers were in plastic bags that also contained bird seed. There is no indication that any household that received the flyers was targeted, the sheriff's office said in a news release.
Deputies canvassed the areas and located approximately 50 flyers.
We are asking that anyone with information about these cases or may have possible surveillance video please call the LCSO at 703-777-1021.
