The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a reported carjacking overnight at the Towncenter Plaza in Sterling.
The robbery does not appear to be random, the sheriff's office said in a news release.
A man and teenager reported they were in the parking lot of the shopping center around 1:30 a.m. Sunday, when several suspects exited a dark-colored SUV.
A male suspect brandished a firearm and demanded the personal belongings from one of the men. The second victim, a juvenile, was then assaulted by the suspects, the release said.
The suspects then took the man's car, a silver 2011 Honda Civic, and fled the area. The juvenile victim received minor injuries and declined medical treatment at the scene.
Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office detectives are working to identify all of the suspects involved in the robbery and are asking any witnesses to contact Detective T. Rodriguez at 703-777-1021.
