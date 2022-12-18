Sheyna Burt has been named chair of the executive board of the Hylton Performing Arts Center, effective with the start of the 2022-23 season.
A local arts advocate and attorney, Burt is also president of the Old Bridge Chamber Orchestra and Youth Orchestras of Prince William.
“Sheyna is one of Prince William County's volunteer treasures,” said Rick Davis, executive director of the Hylton. “A talented musician as well as a fine attorney, Sheyna has given generously of her time and insight to a number of nonprofit organizations in the region, both in the arts and other sectors. She knows the Hylton Center and the community well and has some exciting ideas about how to build our relationship to even greater heights.”
Burt said she is proud of the opportunity to serve as chair.
“The Hylton Performing Arts Center is one of the most important endeavors ever attempted by this region,” she added. “This beautiful space is more than a building – it inspires expression, it fills the walls with images and the air with music, it encourages community-building, it is alive. … If I have my way, every resident and visitor will find an artistic home here.”
The Hylton Center’s executive board was established in the agreement among Prince William County, the city of Manassas and George Mason University that defined the initial capital funding and general operational principles for the center, which opened in 2010.
The executive board of 19 individuals (and two emeritus members) has proportional representation appointed by the three organizations, as well as from the community at large via the Science & Technology Campus Advisory Board. It maintains a number of committees that include additional volunteers.
Burt owns a local law firm that focuses on representation of common-interest communities and their members, charitable nonprofits and families. She graduated from the College of William & Mary with a double concentration in music and history in 1998 before receiving her law degree from W&M’s Marshall-Wythe School of Law in 2001.
She is active as a violinist (she learned to play by participating in Prince William’s fifth-grade strings program and the orchestra programs at Gar-Field and Hylton high schools) and as a volunteer with local nonprofit arts organizations.
She also was a founding member of the Prince William Chapter of the National Coalition of 100 Black Women, graduated in 2013 from Leadership Prince William, and serves on the boards for the American Civil Liberties Union of Virginia and Court Appointed Special Advocates – Children’s Intervention Services.
