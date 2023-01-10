Construction workers and local leaders gathered Jan. 5 to celebrate the ongoing transformation of a former landfill that will soon become a major tourist attraction and economic boon to Dumfries and Prince William County.
Yates Construction was joined by elected officials and community members for a “topping-out” ceremony at the forthcoming Rose Gaming Resort, which is currently slated to open by year’s end.
The site has seen steady progress since the January 2022 groundbreaking, project officials said, with the bulk of the framework for the facility finished.
When complete, the nearly $400 million project will include up to a 350-room hotel, over 50,000 square feet of gaming space, eight bars and restaurants, a cultural venue, a multi-purpose space and over 80 acres of outdoor green space for a variety of recreational activities.
“This is a huge milestone. The landfill was here for over 40 years," said Dumfries Mayor Derrick Wood. "It provided many jobs, and it was the topic of many memories, good and bad … But today this topping-off signifies the progress and the change, the change that Dumfries is no longer just this place on [Interstate] 95."
Wood said The Rose will be "that shining star on 95 … the one that people are going to want to come to from all over D.C., Maryland and Virginia."
The Rose Gaming Resort is expected to have a major economic impact on the area, generating an estimated $59 million in annual tax revenues and hiring more than 600 team members.
The venue will include gaming entertainment and other amenities that have the potential to bring money Virginians spend at the MGM Grand in Maryland back into the state to recapture a share of the entertainment spending.
Dumfries Town Manager Keith Rogers Jr. hailed the project and thanked all those involved.
“It’s often said that great progress does not come about without great vision,” he said.
