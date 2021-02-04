A Norfolk-based maritime shipping company plans to establish a start-up incubator in Arllngton.
Gov. Ralph Northam on Thursday announced that CMA CGM Group has recommitted to keeping its American headquarters in Hampton Roads and will expand with about 400 new jobs.
The company will also establish ZEBOX in Arlington County, a start-up incubator and accelerator initiated by Rodolphe Saadé, chairman and CEO of the CMA CGM Group.
ZEBOX will assist innovative start-ups in developing new technologies for transportation, logistics, mobilities, and industry 4.0. Virginia was selected following a competitive site-selection search that included competing markets in other states.
“This project is a tremendous victory for Virginia that will add significant momentum to our economic recovery as we emerge from this pandemic,” Northam said.
The Virginia Economic Development Partnership worked with the City of Norfolk, Hampton Roads Alliance, Port of Virginia, and the General Assembly’s Major Employment and Investment (MEI) Project Approval Commission to secure the project for Virginia. CMA CGM Group will be eligible to receive an MEI custom performance grant of $9.5 million, subject to approval by the General Assembly. The company is also eligible to receive benefits from the Port of Virginia Economic and Infrastructure Development Zone Grant Program.
Support for CMA CGM Group’s job creation will be provided through the Virginia Talent Accelerator Program. Launched in 2019, the program accelerates new facility start-ups through the direct delivery of recruitment and training services that are fully customized to a company’s unique products, processes, equipment, standards, and culture.
