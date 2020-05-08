Since April, shoes have mysteriously been disappearing from neighborhoods around the Historic Blenheim Center in the city of Fairfax.
In all, about a dozen shoes have gone missing, along with some gardening gloves. Then staff at the center spotted some of the stolen goods near four fox holes on the property.
"After investigation, input from our community and some 'digging' by Historic Blenheim/Civil War Interpretive Center, it was determined that area foxes were taking the shoes and using them as toys in their dens!" city police said in a Facebook post.
Staff has unearthed a total of 12 shoes (only one in a pair), including a heavy hiking boot.
If you live the area and you have some shoes missing, contact the center.
As for the foxes... Swiper, stop swiping!
