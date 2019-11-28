Six people were hurt in a Thursday morning chain-reaction crash caused by a wrong-way driver on the Inner Loop of the beltway, state police said.
At 3:04 a.m. police received a call about a driver traveling south in the northbound lanes of I-495 near Braddock Road.
Troopers were immediately dispatched, but within seconds the wrong-way struck head-on another vehicle, said state police spokeswoman Corinne Geller. The crashes caused debris from the damaged vehicles to scatter across the northbound lanes of I-495.
Two other northbound vehicles struck the debris from the first crash. Then a third vehicle struck one of the crashed vehicles, which caused one of those vehicles to strike two pedestrians. The pedestrians were from the already damaged vehicles and had exited their vehicles after their crash, Geller said.
Six individuals were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. One of those individuals is being treated for life-threatening injuries.
The crashes remain under investigation.
