Six people, including a state trooper, suffered minor injuries in a chain-reaction crash Monday night after a police chase that began in Fauquier County and ended on Interstate 95 in Dale City.
It started at 9:37 p.m. when a trooper attempted to stop a motorcycle traveling east on Interstate 66 in Fauquier County.
"The motorcyclist refused to stop and, instead, sped away at a high rate of speed," said state police spokeswoman Corinne Geller.
A pursuit was initiated, with the motorcyclist continuing into Prince William County and exiting I-66.
The motorcycle traveled across the county and eventually entered Interstate 95 heading south.
"As state police positioned their vehicles around the motorcycle to contain it near the Dale City rest area, the motorcyclist tried to maneuver around one of the state police vehicles to get away," Geller said.
Instead, the driver sideswiped the patrol vehicle which caused the motorcyclist to lose control, run off the shoulder and crash.
Meanwhile, the state police vehicles, in an attempt to avoid striking the motorcycle, braked suddenly and ended up colliding with one another, Geller said. That sparked a chain reaction crash involving three non-law enforcement vehicles that had been traveling south on I-95.
One trooper and six drivers and passengers from the civilian vehicles were all taken to a nearby hospital for treatment of minor injuries.
The motorcyclist was not injured in the crash and was taken into custody without further incident, Geller said.
Charges are pending and the driver's name has not been released.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.