Detectives arrested six men during a recent online sting that sought to identify and apprehend predators who use the internet to exploit children, Fairfax County police announced Tuesday.
The operation was conducted over several days. In each case, offenders used online platforms to initiate explicit conversations and solicit sex from police officers posing as children, the department said in a news release.
When each of the suspects arrived at agreed upon locations, detectives took them into custody. The men, who ranged in age from 26 to 43, were charged with a combined 21 felonies, police said.
They are:
- Jvonni Farmer, 28, of Woodbridge, charged with propose sex act and one count of indecent liberties with child under age 15.
- Raul Ramirez-Roja, 27, of Winchester, charged with two counts of propose sex act and one count of indecent liberties with child under age 15.
- Julio Lozano Lazo, 29, of Maryland, charged with two counts of propose sex act, one count of indecent liberties with child under age 15, and one count of procure minor for obscene material by communication system.
- Elmer Juarez Calderon, 26, of Arlington, charged with one count of propose sex act and one count of indecent liberties with child under age 15.
- Marcus Hal Sturdivant, 35, of Harrisonburg, charged with four counts of propose sex act. – arrested by City of Harrisonburg PD (booking photo not available)
- William Godoy Estrada, 43, of Arlington, charged with four counts of propose sex act, attempted production of child pornography, and attempted indecent liberties.
Parents are urged to closely monitor their children’s online activities and use available security settings to prevent the use of age-inappropriate sites or platforms. Children should be encouraged to report any person engaging in inappropriate conversations or trying to coerce them into providing sexually explicit images of themselves. Additional internet safety information provided by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children can be found here. There are many applications predators use to solicit victims. Parents are encouraged to know what applications their children are using and have open dialog of the dangers they may pose.
Anyone with information regarding other cases involving the exploitation of children or human trafficking is asked to contact the Major Crimes Bureau at 703-246-7800, option 6. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Solvers by phone – 1-866-411-TIPS (866-411-8477), and by web – Click HERE. Download the ‘P3 Tips’ App “Fairfax Co Crime Solvers”. Anonymous tipsters are eligible for cash rewards of $100 to $1,000 dollars. Please leave contact information if you wish for a detective to follow up with you.
I suspect these guys are all Fairfax County school librarians.
Looks like they are qualified to fill the new IRS openings
