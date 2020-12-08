Sixteen people, including recent Republican council candidate Harry Clark and school board member Scott Albrecht, have applied to fill the Manassas City Council seat that will be vacated by Michelle Davis-Younger when she takes the mayor’s office in January.
In a closed meeting Monday night, the current council met to hear from the 16 applicants, though Davis-Younger told InsideNoVa that they only narrowed down the field before potentially voting on a new member at their next meeting. Whomever is selected will have to run for the seat next November if they wish to continue on the council.
Davis-Younger, a first-term council member herself, became the first Democrat to win the city’s mayoral election and will become the first Black and woman mayor in January. She said that partisan affiliation shouldn’t be a deciding factor in who is selected to take her seat on the council, but that she would be looking for someone whose values and goals on the council generally aligns with her own. The application did not ask about political party, so she didn’t know how the pool of applicants split.
“I’m not going to ask. I’m trying to look for the best person to fill the seat. I think you can kind of figure that out through the way they answer questions,” Davis-Younger said. “At the end, it’s about finding the right person to fill the spot for me, I see it as replacing me, so I’m sort of looking for someone who might handle themself like me.”
At the same time Davis-Younger takes office, Democrat Tom Osina will also replace Republican Ian Lovejoy after narrowly winning more votes in last month’s elections, giving Democrats a 4-1 majority on the council before the sixth member is chosen. Republican Theresa Coates Ellis, who lost to Davis-Younger last month, will be the only remaining Republican on the council.
In a race where the top three vote-getters won seats, Clark finished sixth in November. The longest-serving member of the Manassas school board, Albrecht declined to run for re-election in 2020 after 20 years on the board.
Six applicants are either serving or have served on local advisory boards or committees. Davis-Younger herself appointed applicant Samatha Tungul to the city’s Beautification Committee, on which Tungul has served since July. In October 2019, Davis-Younger appointed applicant David Farajollahi to the city’s Advisory Board to Social Services, for which Davis-Younger also serves as the council’s liaison.
Davis-Younger said she’s considering supporting Farajollahi, who works at the U.S. Geological Survey, as her replacement. He also serves on the Manassas & Manassas Park Cities Democratic Committee.
“I’ve been working with him for a while, I appointed him to the social services board and he’s done a bangup job there, just a phenomenal person,” Davis-Younger said. “He has a really good way of taking the lead with some things and running with it, he’s very in tune to the political climate. He’s a young guy who moved to the city. He picked Manassas because he liked what he saw.”
Farajollahi was unavailable to speak with InsideNoVa Monday.
Political party doesn’t matter, but she wants someone like herself? Ha, I wonder if that’s an actual quote from Michelle. I wouldn’t doubt it. To translate that, she is looking for someone who is black like herself. As so many of these people do, they judge people based on skin color alone. Davis Younger has nothing in her background to suggest she is qualified to manage anything. The deep mental psychosis in America is very real.
Or! Maybe she wants someone who focuses on compassion, empathy, thinking about the future, and not a pathetically racist troll. So, ya know....not you.
