Fairfax County police say an Oakton man riding an electric skateboard fell off Monday night and was struck by two cars on Hunter Mill Road.
David Yazdani, 32, died following the incident just before 10:30 p.m., police said in news release.
Detectives believe Yazdani lost control and fell into the southbound lanes of Hunter Mill Road near Conejo Lane.
The driver of a 2009 Hyundai Santa Fe was traveling southbound on Hunter Mill Road and struck Yazdani, who was laying in the road, the release said.
The driver of a 2007 Toyota Rav4 was also traveling southbound on Hunter Mill Road and struck Yazdani after the Hyundai.
Yazdani was taken to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said. Both striking vehicles remained at the scene.
Detectives do not believe that speed or alcohol were factors in the crash for the pedestrian or the drivers.
Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact the Crash Reconstruction Unit at 703-280-0543.
This is the 11th pedestrian fatality in Fairfax County to date in 2021. Last year, there were 12 pedestrian fatalities.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.