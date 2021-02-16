A goat and a sheep jumped off the truck on the way to the slaughterhouse ... and now they're up for adoption.
Though the Fauquier County SPCA describes it with much more aplomb, Lenny and Squiggy (a goat and a sheep, though we're not sure which is which) fell off a truck on the way to the slaughterhouse earlier this year along U.S. 29. They apparently took advantage of their newfound freedom, escaping the clutches of four Fauquier County Sheriff's deputies for more than three hours.
Finally captured, Lenny and Squiggy ended up at the Fauquier County SPCA barn, where they receive "ample amounts of hay, thick straw and a staff of humans ready and willing to show them how life SHOULD be lived," the agency said in a Facebook post.
After some health checkups and vaccines, the duo -- both about a year old -- are ready for their forever farm.
The caveat? They have to go together.
"They absolutely LOVE each other and want to continue the adventure of living their best life TOGETHER!" the SPCA wrote.
