A slow-moving storm system dumped up to 5 inches of rain on the Leesburg area Thursday night, leading to a flash-flood emergency that left more than a dozen roads under water.
The storm moved in just before 9 p.m., and a dire warning soon followed from the National Weather Service Sterling forecast office: "VERY HEAVY RAIN is setting up over Leesburg, Virginia. This storm is barely moving. Prepare IMMEDIATELY for flash #flooding!"
For the next two hours, emergency responders helped save nine stranded motorists from rising flood waters.
"Loudoun, there aren't enough words to express our appreciation for the Loudoun County Water Rescue teams," Loudoun County Board of Supervisors Chairman Phyllis J. Randall said in a Facebook post. "As I've said so many times, our First Responders are everyday heroes. Thanks to them all and a special thanks to the Water Rescue teams."
Last night's flash flood 🌊 brought significant rainfall. More thunderstorms w/ heavy rain are expected today. A #FlashFloodWatch is in effect this afternoon/tonight for much of our area. After last night's storm, we urge our subscribers to please use caution around rising water! pic.twitter.com/rFuseujeBc— Leesburg Police, VA (@LeesburgPolice) August 7, 2020
The National Weather Service reported up to 5 inches of rain in the deluge, with Catoctin Creek in Waterford rising 7 feet in 50 minutes and Limestone Branch in Leesburg rising 7.5 feet in one hour.
All of Northern Virginia is under a flash flood watch again today until 2 a.m. Saturday.
Scattered slow moving showers and thunderstorms are expected this afternoon and tonight, according to the National Weather Service.
