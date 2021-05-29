A small outbreak of COVID-19 has been reported at Ashland Elementary School in Prince William County by the Virginia Department of Health.
The outbreak, which involved six positive cases of the virus, was first included on the state health department's weekly outbreak tracker on Friday. The health department defines an outbreak as two or more confirmed positive cases that are related and can be traced to the same setting.
In an email Saturday to the Ashland school community, principal Andy Jacks said the outbreak was related to cases that were reported to the school community several weeks ago and occurred before then. The outbreak was reported to the health department on May 4.
"All individuals involved have completed isolation or quarantine and have returned to the school building," he added.
Several other outbreaks have been reported to the health department at Prince William County Public Schools since schools began reopening for in-person learning, but all are now closed and none resulted in more than nine positive cases.
The county school system has provided a public dashboard since last fall with updates on positive cases involving staff and students, both in-person and virtual. Cases reported through the dashboard peaked at 899 in January. In April, they were down to 331, and May's cases to date are just 157.
