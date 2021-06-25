The U.S. Geological Survey recorded a magnitude 2.6 earthquake Friday afternoon in Baltimore County, Maryland.
The temblor hit at 3:45 p.m. in the Woodlawn area 45 miles northeast of D.C. According to "Did You Feel It?" responses on the USGS website, the quake was widely felt through southern Maryland into Delaware and south in Arlington, Fairfax, Falls Church, Burke and Oakton.
The Maryland Emergency Management Agency said no damage was reported.
Earthquakes are relatively rare in the D.C. area, but they do happen, sometimes even relatively powerful quakes.
On Aug. 23, 2011, a 5.8 earthquake centered in Louisa County was felt across the eastern United States, causing hundreds of aftershocks for years afterward.
The temblor marked the first time that a fault zone in the eastern United States produced a magnitude 5 or higher earthquake “clearly delineated by aftershocks,” according to the USGS report.
