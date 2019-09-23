The U.S. Geological Survey recorded a magnitude 2.5 earthquake about 11:55 p.m. Sunday in Henrico County near Richmond.
The quake's epicenter was about two miles away from Wyndham and 4 miles from Short Pump.
On Aug. 23, 2011, a 5.8 earthquake centered in Louisa County was felt across the eastern United States, causing hundreds of aftershocks for years afterward.
The temblor marked the first time that a fault zone in the eastern United States produced a magnitude 5 or higher earthquake “clearly delineated by aftershocks,” according to the USGS report.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.