dullescrash.jpg

Scene of a small plane crash in Ashburn on Feb. 22, 2021

 via @AlanHenney on Twitter

A small plane crashed near Dulles International Airport on Tuesday afternoon, and preliminary reports indicate the pilot walked away.

The single-engine Cessna reported an engine failure short of the runway at Dulles about 4:40 p.m. and ended up crash landing about two to three miles away, according to WUSA 9.

Air traffic at Dulles was briefly paused while authorities searched for the plane, which was found behind Megawatt Drive in Ashburn.

According to reports from the scene, the pilot -- the only person on the plane -- radioed Air Traffic Control after the crash landing, saying he was OK.

 

