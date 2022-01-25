Small showdowns between Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s executive order granting parental choice over masks and the Prince William schools universal mask mandate continue to play out in county schools, with some parents pledging to keep sending their children to school maskless.
At the same time, the showdown between the policies is just beginning in Arlington County Circuit Court, with a hearing scheduled Feb. 2 in a request by seven school districts for an injunction to prevent Youngkin’s executive order from being enforced.
By all accounts, the number of parents and students insisting on remaining maskless despite the divisonwide mandate has been relatively low, with the vast majority of students remaining masked during the school day as usual.
But a small, yet committed group of parents shared reports Monday and Tuesday of asking that their students be exempted from mask rules and then being met with differing responses.
On Tuesday, two teachers who contacted InsideNoVa over text reported that their classrooms ran mostly as normal – or as close to normal as possible since the beginning of the Omicron surge in COVID-19 cases. They told InsideNoVa none of their students rejected the mask mandate, although one teacher said she heard of a student in the school who had been receiving asynchronous instruction because he declined to wear a mask.
“So far it hasn’t been a big problem for us,” a Woodbridge teacher who asked to remain anonymous said over text.
Brittany Robinson, the mother of three students at Montclair Elementary School, told InsideNoVa that her kids have had trouble with masks since returning to school in the fall, reporting anxiety and difficulty hearing teachers.
“Once we saw the governor giving us the go-ahead … they’ve handed the reins back to the parents; we don’t want the masks for our kids,” Robinson said.
Robinson had filed a request for exemption from the mask rule, and on Monday morning was told by the school that it hadn’t been approved. Until it was, they said, Robinson’s children could do asynchronous virtual learning from a room with other unmasked students or go to class with their masks on.
Two of Robinson’s children chose to keep the mask on, but her son went to what Robinson called the “isolation room,” where a few friends were as well.
“We all checked on our kids this afternoon and all of our kids are actually having a great time in there, surprisingly,” Robinson said Monday. “So they’re segregating, and I know I’ve heard talk of lawsuits now – because segregation is illegal – not from me. But I guess we’ll just wait and see what happens and see what the courts decide. But they’re segregating the kids because they’re not in masks.”
The division maintains the same list of possible masking exemptions as it has since 2020, although there were reports online of some schools allowing unmasked students to remain in classrooms while exemption requests were being reviewed. Students claiming medical exemption from the rule are supposed to provide proper medical documentation from a health-care professional, with further allowances for special education students. Students or staff with “sincerely held religious objections” may also receive a waiver.
Robinson said she would keep sending her child to school without a mask as long as he wanted to remain separate. “I mean, everyone says don’t put the kids in the middle, but this is their education and this is their experience, so I feel like we’re going to have to leave it up to them to decide.”
On Monday, a number of members of the new Facebook group, PWC For Mask Choice, were sharing tips on requesting religious exemptions or asking what to tell the school to get one. The group has grown to over 1,000 members since it began earlier this month, and was filled with parents sharing anecdotes of their students attempting to attend school maskless on Monday and Tuesday.
One parent wrote, “I’m sad to say only 3 kids showed up to Ronald Reagan Middle School with no mask. … My daughter is the last one left. She’s not allowed to leave the room without a mask.”
That same morning, it was announced that Prince William County schools had joined six other Virginia school divisions in a lawsuit to block Youngkin’s executive order. On Friday, Superintendent LaTanya McDade thanked families for cooperating in a message to families.
“In compliance with the current law, the PWCS masking requirements … in place since the first day of school remain in effect until such time as PWCS receives clarification on the conflict between the Governor’s recent Executive Order and existing state and federal law,” McDade wrote. “We appreciate your continued cooperation by having your student wear a mask, as they have done very well all year. We also thank you for your support and respect for our school administrators and staff, who are obligated to enforce these legal requirements.”
