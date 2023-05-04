Police are looking for the thieves who rammed a truck through the front door of the Purcell Road 7-Eleven early Wednesday morning. Less than 30 minutes later, suspects matching the same descriptions broke into the Lake Ridge Food Lion.
At 2:51 a.m., officers were called to the 7-Eleven at 12125 Dumfries Road where they found that an older model blue Dodge Ram pickup backed up into the front of the store multiple times to gain entry.
Before the truck rammed into the building, one of the occupants of the truck spoke to an employee, who then left the store, said Prince William County police Master Officer Renee Carr. The employee was later found in the tree line behind the business.
Once they smashed the front window, the men attempted to take a gaming machine from inside, Carr said. When they could not remove the machine, they fled the area in the truck.
The employee reported minor injuries. No property was reported missing.
One of the men wore a black hooded sweatshirt with a traffic vest over the top. Another wore a ski mask, a black hooded sweatshirt, orange and black gloves and black pants. The third also wore a ski-style mask, a black jacket, yellow gloves, and black pants, Carr said.
Then at 3:13 a.m., officers were called to the Food Lion at 12420 Dillingham Square in Lake Ridge for an alarm. They arrived to find damage to the front sliding glass doors.
Police determined a black Jeep Cherokee pulled up to the front of the store and two men got out and approached the front doors. The men then used the tools they were carrying to smash the front doors, Carr said.
Once inside, the men forced their way into the pharmacy and stole several bottles of medication. They then left in the Jeep driven by a third suspect.
Police say the two men who broke into the store were both Black and about 6 foot 2, one with a thin build and the other with a medium build. One wore a black hooded sweatshirt with a yellow reflective vest over the top, black gloves, black pants and black shoes, Carr said. The other wore a black hooded sweatshirt, orange gloves, black pants and black shoes.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Prince William County police tip line at 703-792-7000 or submit a webtip to pwcva.gov/policetip.
