Smoke from wildfires out west is traveling on the jet stream to the D.C. area, causing some hazy skies the last few days.
While most of the smoke is higher in the sky, some could make it closer to the ground, the National Weather Service says. Smoke may also increase in coverage over the next several days.
At least 80 active wildfires across 13 states have burned just over a million acres so far. The largest, the Bootleg fire in Oregon, has burned more than 530 square miles of forest and grassland. The fire is so extreme, it is creating its own weather, the New York Times reported.
