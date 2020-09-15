smokesun.jpg

Smoky haze in Fairfax on Tuesday morning. 

 By Bruce Potter

Smoke from wildfires burning in California, Oregon and Washington state have reached the D.C. area, causing a muted morning sun on what should be a clear day.

At least 35 people have died in the fires that have burned over 4.6 million acres in the West, the New York Times reports.

The National Weather Service says thin smoke from those fires is now overhead at about 20,000 to 25,000 feet. The smoke can be seen on NOAA satellite imagery along with hurricanes Sally and Paulette.

