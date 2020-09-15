Smoke from wildfires burning in California, Oregon and Washington state have reached the D.C. area, causing a muted morning sun on what should be a clear day.
At least 35 people have died in the fires that have burned over 4.6 million acres in the West, the New York Times reports.
The National Weather Service says thin smoke from those fires is now overhead at about 20,000 to 25,000 feet. The smoke can be seen on NOAA satellite imagery along with hurricanes Sally and Paulette.
#GOESEast view of Hurricanes Sally and Paulette, as well as the smoke from the western US fires being transported across the country by the upper level winds. pic.twitter.com/q7soyDef1q— NWS Eastern Region (@NWSEastern) September 14, 2020
