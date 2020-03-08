Heavy smoke from what Prince William County officials are calling a controlled on Quantico Marine Corps base is showing up on National Weather Service radar.
The burn, over 3,000 acres on base, is causing some moderate to heavy smoke in Prince William, Stafford and Fauquier counties on Sunday afternoon.
Fairfax County Fire and Rescue said the burn is expected to cause smoke and ash over the area for up to two days.
The National Weather Service office in Sterling says the smoke plume is showing up both on radar and satellite.
"It looks like low level clouds in this picture but it is actually a smoke plume," the weather service said in a Facebook post.
A sunny Sunday afternoon in spring. Why not Monday afternoon or at night? Ashes landing on my roof and the air choking all of the neighbors doesn't seem that controled.
