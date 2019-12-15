Monday morning's commute may be an icy one, especially in Loudoun, Fauquier and western portions of Fairfax and Prince William counties.
A period of snow and sleet is possible Monday morning after 4 a.m., with up to an inch of snow possible, the National Weather Service said.
"If this threat does materialize during the Monday morning rush-hour, many roads could quickly turn slippery. This could lead to hazardous traveling conditions, multiple accidents, and extensive delays," the weather service said.
The National Weather Service Sterling office has issued a winter weather advisory for northern Fauquier and western Loudoun counties from midnight through 1 p.m. Monday.
In those areas, up to two inches are possible with a light glaze of ice.
