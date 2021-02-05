The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm watch for the entire D.C. area starting early Sunday morning for up to 5 inches of snow.
Despite a relatively warm Saturday on tap with highs in the low 50s, a low pressure system will move across the area Saturday night into Sunday morning. Temperatures will drop and a heavy wet snow is forecast.
- Search your zip code on our weather page for the latest local forecast.
The Virginia Department of Transportation said brining trucks were out in Loudoun County Friday night pre-treating with plans to brine the rest of Northern Virginia on Saturday.
