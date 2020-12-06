The National Weather Service says a period of light snow is possible for the Monday morning commute.
The best chance for seeing any snowflakes will be over the over the Virginia Piedmont near Fredericksburg into southern Maryland. But, forecasters say, it all depends.
Upper-level lows over the Midwest and the southern Plains "may partially phase, and if they do that will allow for some southern stream moisture to work its way into the area," the weather service said in its Sunday morning forecast discussion.
"At the same time, surface high pressure will be overhead, so it will be cold and dry enough (evaporative cooling) that if precipitation develops it would be in the form of snow. However, if these systems do not phase then it will remain just dry and chilly with some clouds," the NWS said.
Overnight guidance trended more toward a solution that the systems do partially phase, "but there is still a significant amount of model divergence at this time," the NWS said.
Forecasters said though any snow will be light, it's possible it will be accumulating snow and could impact the morning commute, especially south and west of the Potomac River.
Stay tuned!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.