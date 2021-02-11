The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for Stafford, Spotsylvania and parts of central Virginia for snow and ice overnight.
The advisory is in effect from 4 p.m. this afternoon through 7 a.m. Friday. The weather service is calling for 1-2 inches of snow and a glaze of ice with the storm system. Precipitation may linger into the Friday morning commute.
Northern Virginia counties aren't under any advisories, but snow and ice is still possible this evening and off and on throughout the weekend.
Stay with InsideNoVa.com for updates.
