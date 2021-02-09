The National Weather Service says a winter storm will likely impact the D.C. region starting late Wednesday, bringing up to a foot of snow to some areas.
After a warmer day today, a cold front moves into the area Wednesday. Wintry precipitation begins west to east by late morning into the afternoon, with heavy precipitation late Wednesday night through Friday.
Forecasters say 6 to 8 inches of snow or more is likely west of Interstate 95 and 4 to 6 inches east of the interstate. On the high end, the storm could bring more than a foot of snow for the I-95 corridor and 14 inches along and west of Interstate 66.
