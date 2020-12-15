The Washington area's first widespread snowstorm of the season is expected tomorrow, with widely varied snow-total predictions, depending where you live.
A winter storm warning is in effect from tomorrow morning through 4 a.m. Thursday for Loudoun County and parts of Fauquier County, which may see up to a foot of snow. A winter storm watch is in effect where heavy snow is possible but not yet certain, including Prince William and Fairfax counties, the National Weather Service said.
The closer you get to Interstate 95, the more likely you'll see a heavy rain, sleet and snow mix. For the I-95 corridor, the weather service is calling for 3 to 7 inches of precipitation beginning as all snow and possibly changing to sleet and freezing rain in the afternoon.
For Loudoun, Fauquier and points west, precipitation is expected to be all snow, heavy at times, from tomorrow morning through late tomorrow night, forecasters say.
Regardless of where you are, travel conditions will most likely be treacherous. The Virginia Department of Transportation had crews brining overnight in Fairfax and Loudoun counties. VDOT began treating Prince William County roads and the area's interstates this morning.
"Please watch out for our tankers-- they are slow and make a lot of turns," VDOT said in a Tweet.
Stay with InsideNoVa.com for the latest weather updates.
