It's going to be in the upper 50s and lower 60s across Northern Virginia tomorrow. Then, in true Northern Virginia fashion, snow is in the forecast for Wednesday morning.
The National Weather Service in Sterling says a cold front will pass by Tuesday night, cooling temperatures and turning rain to snow sometime around 4 a.m.
How much snow, and exactly who will see it versus rain, remains in question. But the weather service says two to three inches will be possible in Leesburg and Warrenton and one to two inches along the Interstate 95 corridor. Just in time for rush hour.
The snow, if it does happen, won't stick around long, moving out by 10 a.m., the weather service says.
Stay tuned.
