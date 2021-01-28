The National Weather Service issued a special weather statement late Wednesday warning of potential snow showers and icy roads for the morning commute.
"A period of snow showers is POSSIBLE Thursday morning across the suburbs of Washington, D.C.," the alert said. "A light coating of snow is possible on area roads and sidewalks. If this threat materializes during the Thursday morning rush-hour, many roads could quickly turn icy. This could lead to dangerous traveling conditions, multiple accidents, and extensive delays."
The special weather statement area includes all of Northern Virginia.
Commuters should be aware of the possibility, monitor weather updates and consider using telework options, the weather service said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.