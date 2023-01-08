The National Weather Service has issued a special weather statement warning drivers to beware after a snow squall hit Sunday evening from Stafford to Orange counties.
Forecasters said visibilities could drop to less than a half mile at times.
The wintry precipitation started about 7 p.m. and extended along a line from 10 miles northwest of Boswells Tavern to Port Royal moving 15 mph.
"Conditions can deteriorate rapidly in winter weather situations," the weather service said. "Be prepared for snow or ice covered roads. Slow down and allow extra time when traveling."
InsideNoVa readers reported light snow, flurries and sleet in Dale City, Ashburn, Independent Hill and Stafford Sunday evening. The wintry mix wasn't expected to accumulate or last very long, but a winter weather advisory is in effect through midnight for the far western suburbs.
