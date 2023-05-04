The Washington Regional Alcohol Program (WRAP) will activate its SoberRide initiative for the Cinco de Mayo holiday.
“Over a third of U.S. traffic deaths during Cinco de Mayo involve drunk drivers,” said WRAP president Kurt Erickson.
In collaboration with Lyft, those who may have had too much to drink during the holiday will be able to receive a free ride home (up to $15 value) from May 5 at 4 p.m. to May 6 at 4 a.m.
SoberRide also is in effect during St. Patrick’s Day, Independence Day, Halloween and throughout the winter holiday period. Since 1991, it has provided more than 80,000 free rides home to would-be drunk drivers. For information, see the website at www.soberride.com.
