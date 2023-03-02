The Washington Regional Alcohol Program will host its SoberRide initiative for the St. Patrick’s Day holiday, providing a free ride home for those (age 21 and older) who may have had too much to drink.
The service, operated in conjunction with Lyft, will run from 4 p.m. Friday, March 17 (St. Patrick’s Day) until 4 a.m. on Saturday, March 18.
“Nearly two-thirds of nighttime U.S. traffic deaths following St. Patrick’s Day involve drunk drivers,” WRAP president Kurt Erickson said in a statement.
During the 2022 St. Patrick’s Day campaign, 482 people in the Washington-metropolitan area used WRAP’s SoberRide program rather than possibly driving home impaired.
SoberRide also is offered during Cinco de Mayo, Independence Day, Halloween and the winter holiday period. Since 1991, it has provided nearly 82,000 free safe rides home to local residents.
The program is offered throughout Lyft’s Washington D.C. coverage area which includes D.C., the Maryland counties of Montgomery and Prince George’s and the Northern Virginia counties of Arlington, Fairfax, Loudoun and Prince William.
More information about WRAP’s initiative can be found at www.SoberRide.com.
