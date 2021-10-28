The Washington Regional Alcohol Program’s “SoberRide” initiative will be in operation for Halloween, with free Lyft rides home offered to those who may have had too much to drink.
The initiative will be in operation from Saturday, Oct. 30 at 10 p.m. to Sunday, Oct. 31 at 4 a.m. as a way to keep local roads safe from impaired drivers during this traditionally high-risk holiday.
During the six-hour period, area residents age 21 and older celebrating with alcohol may download Lyft to their phones, then enter a SoberRide code in the app’s “Promo” section to receive their no-cost (up to $15) safe transportation home.
The SoberRide initiative also is offered during St. Patrick’s Day, Cinco de Mayo, Independence Day and throughout the winter-holiday season. For information, see the website at www.soberride.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.