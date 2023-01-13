A North Carolina company wants Prince William County to be home to its second solar farm in Virginia.
HCE Waterloo Solar LLC, a subsidiary of Raleigh, N.C.-based Holocene Clean Energy, is seeking a special-use permit for the facility.
The roughly 232.3-acre property is at 2539 Logmill Road in the county’s northwestern corner off U.S. 15 near the Prince William-Loudoun-Fauquier county lines. The land is owned by William and Elizabeth Latham.
The property is zoned for agricultural use and requires a special-use permit for a solar facility.
The project is one of three listed on the company’s website currently under development, with two in Virginia and one in Delaware. Holocene has an existing 100-acre farm in Charlotte County, Virginia, and several in North Carolina.
“Solar can be considered a form of agriculture – as the harvest is of the sun’s energy – that becomes a highly valued, marketable resource,” the application says.
The facility would sit on 125 acres of the property and produce 20 megawatts of electricity. It will be interconnected with the Northern Virginia Electric Cooperative grid.
The project would include a 100-foot setback from all property lines and the height of solar panels would be capped at 9 feet.
The company expects a project life of 35 years. Afterward, the panels would be removed and the land would be returned to its original condition.
No public meetings have been scheduled on the application.
“Solar can be considered a form of agriculture." Nice try. Solar is a utility, and national studies show that the land will cease to be considered agricultural, and will be taxed as commercial land.
Pit the solar farms on the flat roof tops of the data centers
Assume they are full.of cooling, but no reason not to go above that. I believe it was France mandating solar over all parking structures. California implementing over their canal system to limit evaporation. There are smart solar deployments, not sure if this is one though.
It seems as though the flood gates are open for any well funded tech company to waltz into the Gainesville/Haymarket area and buy up huge swaths of rural land for whatever they want. Data centers, solar farms, distribution centers... someone's getting very, very rich off these sales.
Land values are too high for agricultural profits, and the housing demand outstrips most else. Families selling their farms deserve to dispose of them at highest profit, within the bounds.of.zoning. Unfortunately the county has a poor record of enforcing or limiting changes to zoning that make sense to us all. This isn't political, both sides grease their palms with developers that have run rampant in PWC.
About 50% of this property is prime farmland. Electricity from solar farms is so much more important than food for humans. Plus, I know all the residents living up in Bull Run Mountain Estates will enjoy looking down at the mirrors much more than those ugly farm fields. I am being sarcastic in case you cant tell.
Clearly you have no idea what our current food security index rating is compared to energy needs.
