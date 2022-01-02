Winter is making a return with the new year, bringing along the possibility of a little snow late tonight into early Monday.
Record highs are possible today for the D.C. area, but it will be the last day of warmth for a while. A cold front and a coastal low meeting up tonight into Monday will drop temperatures into upper 20s and low 30s, the National Weather Service says, with some weather models showing the possibility of snow.
"Some solutions now show a rather significant snowfall especially from D.C. on south and east for late Sunday night into Monday," the NWS Sterling forecast office said in its forecaster discussion late Saturday night.
"This is rather concerning and latest guidance will be closely reviewed overnight for possible advisory, or even watch, issuance, if necessary. After one of the warmest Decembers on record, reality is about to set back in."
Monday's forecast so far calls for snow possibly mixed with rain early Monday, turning to snow between 7 a.m. and 10 a.m. with little accumulation. It will also be windy, with gusts up to 32 mph.
