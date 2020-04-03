This one has more questions than answers, but the Fauquier County Sheriff's Office is seeking information on who may have stolen a 3.5-ton grain silo from a farm in Bealeton.
The theft occurred in February in the 10800 block of Bowers Run Drive.
How someone managed to steal such a large object remains unanswered.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Fauquier County Sheriff's Office at 540-347-3300.
