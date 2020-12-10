The Loudoun County Sheriff's Office is investigating eight cases of cans of food thrown at homes in the Ashburn and Dulles areas.
The incidents appeared to happen between 11:30 p.m. and 12:15 a.m. Thursday. Cans and jars of food were thrown at homes on Dolomite Hills Drive, Brookshade Drive, Alum Creek Court, Meadow Field Court and Ainsley Court, the sheriff's office said.
In one case, siding was damaged. In another, the victim reported a projectile hit the sliding glass door, causing it to break.
All of cases are believed to be related, the sheriff's office said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.