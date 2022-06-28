Something to buzz about: 2,000 attend annual Manassas Bee Festival

Pat Haggerty and his family were out in their front yard in in Manassas last year when they noticed a swarm of honeybees gathering on a large branch in their tree. The swarm eventually grew to about 50,000 bees, as one hive had split and a new queen was looking for a home.
Shortly after, George Ellis, who had been waiting for this moment, showed up to gather the peaceful bees. Ellis, with Prince William Regional Beekeepers Association, had been tending the hives across the road and explained that the bees are not defensive, as they have no young or honey to defend.
Haggerty's son Amon donned a beekeeper hood and got up close to watch the recovery.
Ellis was showcasing his own bees June 25 in colorfully-painted boxes on the lawn before interested crowds at the second annual Manassas Bee Festival at Liberia House and Grounds. Aside from a wide-brimmed hat with protective mesh to keep bees from his face, Ellis wore just a T-shirt as he pulled combs out from the hive to let visitors inspect.
“I just enjoy working with bees, because they’re such fascinating creatures,” Ellis told InsideNoVa as he held a 7-pound honeycomb frame bulging with honey. The bees tending the honey in the frame remained focused on drying and capping the combs. “I think beekeeping enriches me as a person, and gives me a glimpse of their society, and I usually get to harvest a bit of honey for myself.”
Unlike other insects, Ellis explained, bees don’t hibernate in the winter. They cluster in a large ball inside the hive using friction with their legs and wings to warm the hive and sustain the queen. They eat the honey they’d collected through spring and summer to sustain them through the cold, flowerless months.
Jim Gehlsen, a Nokesville resident, said the beekeeping association hosts a school every winter for families, and upon completion, an experienced beekeeper is assigned to each graduate to mentor them and check on the progress of their hives as they get set up.
“That’s why starting a hive has to begin in late winter, so the hive has enough time to build honey reserves for the winter,” said Gehlsen. “They need about 60 pounds of honey per hive to get them through the winter.”
Ellis said the key benefit of hives is the critical role they play in pollinating the food we eat.
“There’s no money in honey, all the money is in the bees,” Ellis said. “So when you raise bees, you could sell a box probably for $400” and use that to fund the remaining hives.
Samantha Tungul, chair of Manassas’ Beautification Committee, said the event is part of the city’s requirement to retain its status as a Bee City USA affiliate.
“We want to get people from the community, teach them about native pollinators, teach them about native plants and talk about the importance of what pollinators do for the environment,” Tungul said. “Virginia has over 400 native bee species. While everybody focuses on the honeybee – which is great because we love honey – there are native bees that pollinate our fruits vegetables and other produce. Every third bite that you take of your food has been pollinated by a pollinator, whether it's a native bee, a bird, a bat, dragonflies, you name it; there's quite a few pollinators that aren't just bees.”
Tungul said there is a lot that residents can do to sustain our abundance, and that begins with planting native plants, which pollinators seek out.
“Stay away from pesticides,” Tungul added. “Any kind of pesticide does not discriminate against good bugs or bad bugs -- it simply wipes everything out.”
Tungul said a pollinating garden should be dense, not decorative, and needs to have as many plants that can comfortably fit in the space.
Teresa Coates Ellis, a Manassas City Council member and master gardener for 20 years, has been tending her own hives with her husband for the last five or six years, and spurred the city to host a Bee Festival several years ago.
“Our focus is on saving our pollinators and native plants along with conservation and responsible gardening,” Coates Ellis said, adding that she was delighted to see at least a couple of thousand people were enjoying this year's activities and learning about Liberia House and its 12-acre grounds.
“It’s a great way to show the investment that the people in Manassas made in parks and recreation, and we also are attracting families outside of Manassas, with people are coming from Centerville, Woodbridge, even Loudoun.”
Haggerty, meanwhile, said it is great having beehives nearby, as his daughter grows a lot of flowers, and the bees make wonderful neighbors.
“We have a ton of flowers in our front yard, and we've noticed a lot of bees, pollinating, coming over to our yard, and it's been great symbiotic relationship with his hives and our flowers,” Haggerty said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.