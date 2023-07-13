Local artist John Hartt has unveiled an exhibit called “Something Wonderful,” a larger-than-life outdoor installation of strange and wonderful creatures.
“Something Wonderful,” which opened last month at the Harris Pavilion in downtown Manassas, will be on display through Labor Day. An artist’s reception will be held at the pavilion on Aug. 4 from 7-11 p.m.
For the installation of “Something Wonderful,” Hartt (also known as “Jortt”) created 15 out-of-this-world creatures. Each painting depicts an 8-foot tall character with a different personality and a different story. These characters, whether alien, robot tiki man or something else, are designed to celebrate the diversity of the community and spark conversation, according to the artist. (And they are ideal to take selfies with.)
Hartt said the concept for this project came to him when a friend showed up at his studio with a 4-by-8-foot sheet of plywood and said “paint a Bigfoot on this for me.” While painting Bigfoot, the idea of painting a horde of “creatures” came to him and quickly became “Something Wonderful.”
Hartt added that his vision for the exhibition is to spark curiosity and inspire the community to believe that they, too, can create something wonderful no matter how great, how big or how impossible it may seem.
Living in the area for over 30 years, Hartt has seen downtown Manassas grow from a sleepy town to a vibrant community center. He said he chose the Harris Pavilion because it is the cultural center of Manassas, a growing arts destination of which he is proud to be a part.
Hartt’s style is a mix of surrealism and cartoonism painted with intense colors and humorous undertones. He has a studio in Manassas and also paints murals around the region.
Each piece in the exhibit has a QR code that directs visitors to an online exhibit where they can share their interpretation of the art. As an artist, Hartt said, he loves to hear people’s stories and often finds people’s interpretations of his art more creative than his original concept.
