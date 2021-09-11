My son was born at 9:23 a.m. on Sept. 11, 2001.
He saved my father’s life.
My father was scheduled to be at a meeting in the Pentagon (where my husband and I met) that morning. Because I was in the hospital having his fourth grandchild, he arranged for a friend and co-worker to go to the meeting so he could come to the hospital to meet his new grandson. The plane hit right where the meeting was being held.
For my husband and I, it was all a blur. We honestly couldn’t understand the magnitude of what was going on and what had happened, because we were consumed by joy with the birth of our second son.
I had to have a c-section, and as I was being prepped for surgery, my doctor came into the OR and said she heard on the radio that a plane hit the World Trade Center. I remember staring up at the anesthesiologist who was doing his thing, and he and I looking at each other like, “What?” My doctor didn’t have any other information.
Because it was surgery, after our son was born, I was in recovery for a bit. Still not understanding what exactly was happening, I was told that my father had left to check on his employees and his friend who went to the meeting.
It was only later that evening, when my dad received a phone call ... calling to congratulate him on his new grandson, that it was confirmed his friend died that day.
It is without a doubt, a day that my family and I, will #neverforget.
