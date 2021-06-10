Gov. Ralph Northam on Thursday announced that StarKist Co., a leading seafood and chicken producer in the United States, will invest $3.6 million to relocate its corporate and administrative headquarters operations from Pittsburgh to Fairfax County.
The company will occupy approximately 24,000 square feet at 1875 Explorer St. in Reston. Virginia successfully competed with Maryland for the project, which will create 83 new jobs.
“Virginia is home to a diverse ecosystem of more than 800 corporate headquarters representing a broad cross section of industries,” Northam said in a statement. “We are thrilled to welcome StarKist Co. to Fairfax County, which consistently attracts top talent and is well connected to key customer markets and major metro areas throughout the United States and beyond. The Commonwealth looks forward to a long and fruitful partnership with this popular American household brand.”
Starkist was founded in 1917 and its brand icon, Charlie the Tuna, swam into the hearts of tuna fans in 1961. The "Sorry Charlie" commercial campaign of the 1970s and 80s showed the spokestuna trying to show he had good taste. And then came the familiar slogan, “Sorry Charlie, StarKist doesn't want tuna with good taste, but tuna that tastes good!”
StarKist Co. is a direct wholly owned subsidiary of Dongwon Industries Co., Ltd.
The Virginia Economic Development Partnership worked with the Fairfax County Economic Development Authority to secure the project for Virginia and will support StarKist’s job creation through the Virginia Jobs Investment Program (VJIP).
Commercial real estate firm K&L Gates and West, Lane & Schlager assisted StarKist with its move to Fairfax County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.