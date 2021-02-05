The first case of the South African variant of COVID-19 has been found in a Virginia resident, Gov. Ralph Northam said Friday.

Northam said the variant, known as 501Y.V2, was found by LabCorp, one of the private companies that processes coronavirus test results for the state. He did not provide any further details regarding where in Virginia the sample originated or whether the resident had recently traveled internationally.

The state has also reported four cases of the B.1.1.7 variant that was first found in the United Kingdom. Three of those cases were in Northern Virginia and the fourth in the state's Northwest Region, which includes the Winchester/Front Royal areas.

During a news conference in Richmond that focused primarily on a timetable for reopening schools, Northam said that in Israel, which is about the size of Virginia, nearly 80% of the COVID-19 cases are the new variants, which researchers say are more contagious.

"Now is not the time to relax," he said.

Nevertheless, Northam noted that the state's COVID-19 numbers have dropped since mid-January.

“January was a hard month for COVID cases," he added. "We saw record numbers of cases, hospitalizations and, sadly, deaths. But those numbers are trending down, and that is something we can be glad about.”

He also provided an update on the state's vaccination efforts and said the state is opening a call center for vaccine registrations that will be staffed by over 700 employees, who begin training this weekend. Eventually, all calls and questions regarding vaccine eligibility and registration will be routed to that call center, although he noted that residents who have already registered for the vaccine with their local health district do not need to register again.

The call center will be staffed with English- and Spanish-speaking personnel, and callbacks will be available in 60 different languages, Northam said.

Northam also said the state is working with CVS to open 36 vaccination sites at stores across Virginia as soon as late next week. Originally, CVS announced only 28 locations -- with the closest to Northern Virginia being in Fredericksburg and Stafford -- but a map displayed by Northam showed locations in Loudoun, Fairfax and Prince William counties, as well as the Arlington and Alexandria areas.

The state is working with CVS and the Centers for Disease Control to develop registration procedures for the CVS sites, Northam said. The state is also working with Walgreen's, Walmart and Kroger on other vaccination locations.

Northam noted that Virginia is now ninth among states with about 9% of its population having received at least once dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. (Two doses of the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines are required for full effectiveness.) The state ranks 12th in terms of the percentage of the vaccine doses it has received that have been administered; it was last in the country in that statistic about two weeks ago.

“We still have a long way to go," Northam said. "I don’t want to sugar-coat that, because we know everyone, everyone is feeling impatient.”