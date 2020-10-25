Increasing COVID-19 cases in southwestern Virginia are driving a new surge in statewide numbers, according to the latest data from the Virginia Department of Health. 

The new numbers come as the Biocomplexity Institute at the University of Virginia forecasts the number of weekly cases statewide could double by mid-December and even triple by January, if current trends continue. Nationwide, the number of new cases is hitting new highs, at over 85,000 reported Friday and over 78,000 reported Saturday.  

The state health department reported 999 new cases on Sunday, with 347 of those in the sparsely populated southwestern part of the state.  The seven-day average of cases there is now 331 per day, the highest in the state. Northern Virginia, which is significantly more populous, has a current seven-day average of 234.3 per day, and none of the state's other three regions has an average above 200 per day. 

Southwestern Virginia also hit a new high for patients being hospitalized for COVID-19 on Sunday, at 247, also the most in the state. And the region's seven-day average test positivity rate of 7.6% is also the highest.

Sunday's report brought the statewide seven-day average of new cases to 1,033.3, in the same range as it has been for the past 2 1/2 weeks.  Northern Virginia added 215 new cases, also within its recent range of new daily cases.

Northern Virginia data by locality (Oct. 25, 2020)

SOURCE: Virginia Department of Health

Locality Cases Hospitalizations Deaths
Alexandria 4,216 324 74
Arlington 4,537 533 154
Fairfax 23,351 2,245 606
Fairfax City 158 14 8
Falls Church 75 13 7
Loudoun 7,736 6 130
Manassas 2,032 132 27
Manassas Park 642 57 8
Prince William 13,984 985 223
Totals 56,731 4,309 1,237
OTHER AREA JURISDICTIONS
County/City Cases Hospitalizations Deaths
Fredericksburg 585 51 6
Spotsylvania 2,411 154 51
Stafford 2,323 168 20
Fauquier 1,080 56 27
Culpeper 1,340 97 18

The state's seven-day average positivity rate for diagnostic tests remained at 5.1%, but in Northern Virginia all health districts except Prince William remained below the key 5% threshold. 

Seven-day average test positivity rate by health district (Oct. 25, 2020)

SOURCE: Virginia Department of Health

Health District Peak Low Current Trend
Alexandria 40.1% / April 23 3.2% / Oct. 18 4.6% Up
Arlington 42.8% / April 20 2.4% / June 26 3.5% Down
Fairfax 38.6% / April 22 3.3% / Oct. 16 4.1% Up
Loudoun 27.9% / April 28 4.0% / Sept. 30 & Oct. 3 4.7% Down
Prince William 36.7% / April 18 5.4% / Oct. 20 5.6% Down
Rappahannock 17.2% / May 8 3.5% / July 3 4.9% Down
Statewide 20.6% / April 22 4.5% / Sept. 30, Oct. 1,2,12 & 13 5.1% Stable

The state reported just one new death related to COVID-19 on Sunday.  

LATEST COVID-19 DATA

New Cases/Deaths

  • Northern Virginia: 215 new cases, 0 new deaths.  

  • Statewide: 999 new cases, 1 new death

  • Statewide Testing: 21,096 diagnostic test results reported    

Overall Total

  • Northern Virginia: 56,731 cases, 1,237 deaths.

  • Statewide: 173,371 cases, 3,579 deaths

  • Statewide Testing: 2.51 million diagnostic tests (2.7 million when including antibody tests)

  • Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C) cases: 10 

*Provided by Virginia Department of Health. The health department's COVID-19 data is updated each morning by 10 a.m. and includes reports by local health agencies before 5 p.m. the previous day.

Statewide Hospital and Nursing Home Data

  • Hospitalizations: 979 (same as the previous day)

  • Peak Hospitalizations: 1,625 reached May 8

  • Patients in ICU: 216 (down from 220 the previous day)

  • Patients Discharged: 19,520 total

  • Nursing Home Patients: 693 as of Saturday (no report on Sundays or Mondays) 

*Provided by Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association

For updated national and international COVID-19 data, visit the Johns Hopkins University coronavirus dashboard.

See more headlines at InsideNoVa.com. Email tips to info@insidenova.com.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.