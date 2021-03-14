Early risers Sunday morning (thanks in part to the time change) had a wild sight overhead across the East Coast.
But what some of you saw has an easy explanation.
SpaceX launched another batch of 60 Starlink satellites on the Starlink v.0 L21 mission from historic Launch Complex 39A at the Kennedy Space Center Sunday at 6:01 a.m., according to NASASpaceFlight.com.
The online outlet reports it is the 21st operational and the 22nd overall Starlink mission, it also marked the first time a Falcon 9 first stage flew nine times, the eighth Falcon 9 flight of the year, and the third in March as SpaceX pursues their rapid launch cadence goals for 2021.
Liftoff! pic.twitter.com/V3vn9PolF0— SpaceX (@SpaceX) March 14, 2021
A combination of "plume expansion" from the rocket and the angle of the sun helped create the visual effect that has been reported up and down the East Coast Sunday morning.
Sam Walker is news director at OBXToday.com and NewTalk 92.3 WZPR on the Outer Banks of North Carolina.
