Democratic U.S. Rep. Abigail Spanberger will keep her seat, she’ll just be representing a new set of people.

Spanberger narrowly fended off a challenge from Prince William County Supervisor Yesli Vega, R-Coles, in Tuesday’s election for the 7th Congressional District.

The candidates and their supporters spent over $25 million on the race, which was considered a bellwether for the battle for control of Congress.

As of 10:30 p.m., Spanberger had a 10,930-vote lead, with 139,631 votes to Vega’s 128,701. Only one of the district's 193 precincts remained to be reported. The Associated Press declared Spanberger the winner at 10:45 p.m.

Redistricting moved the 7th District from a swath of central Virginia west of Richmond to Northern Virginia, now consisting of eastern Prince William County, the city of Fredericksburg and all of King George, Stafford, Spotsylvania, Caroline, Culpeper, Orange, Greene and Madison counties, plus about 35 voters in Albemarle County.

Spanberger won both her terms in the 7th District by less than 2 percentage points, a trend that continued with Tuesday’s election.

Spanberger’s 27,232-vote lead in Prince William was essential to her victory because Vega easily carried King George, Culpeper, Orange, Caroline, Albemarle and Greene counties and led in Madison County.

Vega narrowly carried Stafford, prevailing by just 481 votes out of more than 56,000.

The only locality other than Prince William that Spanberger carried was Fredericksburg.

The first precincts to report were in rural Orange County. As those numbers were broadcast on Fox News at Vega’s party at The Electric Palm restaurant in Woodbridge, the crowd broke into the first of many rounds of cheers.

But as the night wore on and the race tightened, the crowd became more tense.

Speaking to her supporters around 10:20 p.m., Vega said, “We have thousands of votes to be counted. ... We're going to make sure every vote is counted."

A spokesperson said Vega was not conceding last night.

Spanberger lives in Henrico County, just outside Richmond, and the reconfigured districts put her home in the 1st District, represented by Republican Rob Wittman. However, congressional representatives are not required to live in their district.

Spanberger indicated she planned to move north if she won re-election.

Vega, who was elected to the Prince William Board of County Supervisors in 2019 from the Coles District, is a Prince William sheriff’s deputy and former county police officer. She previously served in the Alexandria and Manassas Park police departments.

The race sharply focused on abortion rights since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned the landmark Roe v. Wade ruling over the summer. A survey by the Center for Leadership and Media Studies at the University of Mary Washington showed that the decision was a major factor for 46% of voters in the district.

Vega has supported an abortion ban, while Spanberger has favored laws protecting abortion access.

As the Election Day neared, the race grew increasingly personal, with attacks on Vega’s financial past and attempts to tie Spanberger to controversial proposals on transgender students.

About 35% – a plurality – of the new district’s roughly 585,000 voters are in Prince William.

In the 2021 gubernatorial race, Republican Glenn Youngkin carried the district over former Democratic Gov. Terry McAuliffe by a margin of 13,549 votes. However, the area sided with Democrats in the 2018 U.S. Senate race, 2017 gubernatorial race and 2016 presidential election.