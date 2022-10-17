Democratic U.S. Rep. Abigail Spanberger has pulled out of a Friday debate with Prince William Supervisor Yesli Vega, her Republican opponent for Virginia’s 7th Congressional District, organizers announced Monday.
“Our team’s work to find agreement between the campaigns of Congresswoman Abigail Spanberger and Prince William County Supervisor Yesli Vega ended in an impasse over security concerns and disagreements over proposed moderators,” the League of Women Voters Prince William-Fauquier and the Prince William Committee of 100 said in a statement. “We were in talks with a respected and experienced moderator and had asked the Prince William County Police Department to dedicate officers for the event.”
The debate at Gar-Field High School in Woodbridge would have been the first for the two contenders vying for the redistricted 7th District, which now includes eastern Prince William, Fredericksburg and King George, Stafford, Spotsylvania, Caroline, Culpeper, Orange, Greene and Madison counties.
The Washington Post reports that plans for the debate began to crumble Friday “after the committee lined up conservative commentator and talk show host Larry O’Connor to co-moderate.”
Spanberger objected to the choice, as well as “insufficient security planning.”
In a statement, Vega accused her opponent of canceling in part due to bad press over a 2020 bill proposed by Democratic state Del. Elizabeth Guzman – a Spanberger supporter.
Guzman said the bill was intended to protect children from child abuse because of their sexual orientation or gender identity. But a recent WJLA TV report said the bill makes it possible for parents to face felony or misdemeanor charges if they don’t affirm their child’s sexual orientation and gender identity, WTOP News reported.
Guzman has said WJLA’s story was misleading.
